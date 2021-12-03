Fears for Lincoln quarry and nature reserve as residents discover plans for 1,400 homes
‘Everyone’s in uproar’
A consultation on the second phase of a 500-home plan for land bordering Greetwell Quarry has sparked fears for the future of the site and nearby nature reserve.
Persimmon Homes is currently carrying out a consultation on its plans for 340 new homes as part of its Greetwell Fields Development.
The 500-home site borders Greetwell Quarry and is part of a parcel of land in the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan called the Lincoln North East Quadrant Sustainable Urban Development.
The plan, created by West Lindsey District Council, the City of Lincoln Council and North Kesteven District Council, has been in the works since before 2012 and is allocated for 1,400 homes, five hectares of employment use, a retail and community centre, new school and improved transport and infrastructure.
However, many people say they did not know about them at all, and appear surprised by the latest consultation which has sparked local residents into action.
Locals fear the development would lead to the the loss of the Quarry and the Greetwell Hollow Nature Reserve as green space/recreational areas and impact on wildlife in the local area.
They do not feel homes built in the area will be well-protected from flooding and say it will lead to over density as well as impact on infrastructure.
Local resident Kimberley Ford said: “I use this every day, I walk my dogs there, the children go there to play.
“You take that away and what are the youths going to do? Where are they going to go?
“Everyone’s in uproar about this.”
Michelle Watts said: “Building on this area would leave the Arboretum as our closest green space.
“Although they are talking about preserving topography, there is no mention of taking into account the wildlife within the quarry, particularly the birds that use the site for nesting.
“[The wildlife reserve] is only a limited area and increased footfall and limited areas to walk dogs would mean this would probably no longer be viable to protect the wildlife in the area.”
John Ambrose said: “For me it is all about space – the site is already densely populated and the sections in question provide a space to go – I don’t know how I would have coped in lockdown without it.”
Roads, traffic, parking, utilities etc can barely cope at the moment,” he added.
Documents about the NEQ within the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan said: “Existing features of note, including the exposed quarry faces and views of Lincoln Historic Core, will be retained and exploited to help provide a development of unique character.”
They also note key objectives to “protect the Wildlife Reserve at Greetwell Hollow and low-lying land at Willingham Fen West, part of which is designated as a Local Wildlife Site”.
Persimmon Homes’ plan lies within West Lindsey District Council boundaries, however the rest of the site sits within the City of Lincoln.
A City of Lincoln Council officer confirmed no plans had yet been submitted to the authority to build on the rest of the site.
Kieran Manning, assistant director for planning, said the NEQ included protections for the quarry and Hollow, adding that as and when applications were made residents would be consulted and given the opportunity to comment.
“Whilst the local plan allocation inevitably means development of the wider site to some extent would occur should it come forward, the above requirements would be carefully considered in terms of the environmental impact of the proposal as well as all other material planning matters including infrastructure.
“In addition to this and in around two years from now there will be a mandatory requirement for development to demonstrate a biodiversity net gain of 10%.
“It would therefore be the case that this requirement would be triggered if a detailed proposal comes forward beyond that time.”
Objectors plan to launch a campaign against any plans, including protests and petitions.
Persimmon Homes consultation ends on Sunday, December 5 and can be filled in here: https://www.persimmonconsultation.com/greetwellproposal
The full plans will be submitted to West Lindsey District Council at a later date.