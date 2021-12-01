Finger Lickin’ Good news for Lincoln as new KFC store opens

It will be open seven days a week

A new KFC branch has opened off the A46 Lincoln bypass, creating close to 50 jobs for the local area.

The store opened at Teal Park on Tuesday, November 30 after developers Taylor Lindsey handed over the building to KFC earlier that month.

It will offer the KFC menu we all know for dine-in, drive-thru and takeaway, at the entrance of Teal Park on Whisby Road.

KFC will be open between 11am and 11pm seven days a week, but it very nearly didn’t open at all, after North Kesteven District had to go against their officers’ recommendations to approve the site back in 2019.

It will join Costa Coffee’s new drive-thru store on Teal Park, that opened on Thursday, November 18.

Area manager for the new branch, Georgia Bratley, told The Lincolnite: “We are really excited to have opened our new restaurant in Teal Park. We can’t wait to welcome our customers, both new and old as we settle into our new home.

“With the introduction of a new restaurant, drive thru and delivery coming this week we can now reach customers we haven’t been able to before.”