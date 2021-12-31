Fire crews tackle double barn blaze in Middle Rasen
Residents told to close windows and doors
This was the scene in Middle Rasen as fire crews from across the county tackled an out of control barn blaze.
Crews from Market Rasen, Lincoln North, Binbrook, Louth, Horncastle and Caistor, as well as Humberside crews in Kirton in Lindsey, Immingham East and Peaks Lane are at the scene of incident in Caistor Road.
The fire involves two barns – one barn believed to be containing straw, with the contents of the second barn unknown.
No casualties have been reported, but any residents nearby are being urged to shut their windows and doors.
This has now been scaled down to 1 pump and 1 water carrier, of which will remain at the site throughout the night.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) December 31, 2021
The incident is ongoing – this story will be updated as more details become available.