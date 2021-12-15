Girl, 8, seriously injured in Boston hit and run
The driver did not stop
We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision which has left an eight-year-old girl with serious injuries.
The girl is reported to have been in collision with a black car near to Korzinka on Argyle Street, Boston, just off the roundabout leading onto Brothertoft Road at some point between 3.30pm and 4pm on Friday 3rd December.
The make of the car is not known, but it may have been a smaller model, like a mini. The driver did not stop at the scene.
After following all avenues of enquiry, we now believe a media appeal may help us to trace the driver, who we are keen to speak with them as part of our investigations. We would ask anyone with information to come forward. We would also like to see any dashcam footage, CCTV, or phone phone footage which may have captured the incident.
If you can help with our investigations please contact us in the following ways:
By clicking on the email link [email protected] and putting incident 331 of 3rd December in the subject box.
Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 331 of 3rd December.
Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
Reference: Incident 331 of 3rd December