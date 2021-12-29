Greater Lincolnshire infection rates 40% under national average but still surging

Greater Lincolnshire’s COVID infection rate remains far below the national average, despite numbers surging towards the Christmas period.

The latest infection rates released on the government’s website show that none of the Greater Lincolnshire local tier authorities are currently in the top 200 nationwide.

The average rate of 742.6 per 100,000 population for the Greater Lincolnshire region is currently around 40% lower than England’s 1,207.4.

Since December 23, the latest COVID stats for Greater Lincolnshire are:

7,604 new cases of coronavirus recorded with 5,139 in Lincolnshire, 1,314 in North East Lincolnshire and 1,151 in North Lincolnshire

No further deaths of Lincolnshire residents with COVID were recorded in the government figures

Three further deaths of COVID patients at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust were also recorded

The UK Government did not update statistics over Christmas Day or Boxing Day, however, according to the latest data, every district across the region has seen an increase in infection rates like the majority of the UK. The only area not to do so is East Lindsey District Council, whose rate has dropped to 354.6 over the past few days.

The areas with the highest rates locally are currently Lincoln City Council (964.5), North Kesteven District Council (950.5) and South Kesteven (902.1).

In positive news, according to the national table every region except North East Lincolnshire has also dropped down the national rankings, indicating again that Lincolnshire’s rates are increasing at a slower rate than elsewhere. North East Lincolnshire is the only region to climb the rankings, going from 330th to 307th nationally.

In the past few days government bosses have said there will be no further COVID-related restrictions before the countdown on Friday night but did not rule out measures being brought in in January.

However, they urged people to “remain cautious” when taking part in New Year’s celebrations and to take a lateral flow test before attending events.

People trying to get a PCR tests in Lincolnshire have been told there are “none available” on Wednesday morning.

The story seems to be the same nationwide for testing sites as the nation begins gearing up for New Years’ Eve.

In a broadcast this morning Boris Johnson has said people should enjoy the new year “in a cautious and sensible way”.

“Take a test, ventilation, think about others – but above all, get a booster,” he told major news outlets.

“We’re looking at the data and what we’re seeing is that we’ve got cases certainly going up, we’ve got a lot of cases of Omicron, but on the other hand we can see the data about the relative mildness of Omicron and what we can also see is the very, very clear effect of getting those jabs,” he said.

He said “up to 90%” of people currently in intensive care had not had their booster jab and urged 2.4 million people still to do so to take up the offer.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire between Thursday, December 23 and Wednesday, December 29 185,315 (up 7,604) 125,345 in Lincolnshire (up 5,139)

29,205 in North Lincolnshire (up 1,151)

30,765 in North East Lincolnshire (up 1,314) 2,553 deaths (no change) 1,868 from Lincolnshire (no change)

342 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

343 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,537 hospital deaths (up three) 945 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

45 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

543 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up three) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.