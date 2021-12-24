Guilty plea in the death of Darren Munnelly
A 22-year-old man has admitted a charge of manslaughter.
A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 46-year-old Darren Munnelly in July this year.
Declan Grant, of St Mary’s Street in Lincoln, had been charged with murder but admitted responsibility for his role in the death with a plea of manslaughter at a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court today.
He remains remanded into custody, and will be sentenced on 10th January 2022 at Lincoln Crown Court.
Darren Munnelly, from Lincoln, was found with a serious head injury at a property in Carr Street, Lincoln in the early hours of Sunday 26th July. He was taken to hospital for treatment but had been fatally injured.
The plea today comes ahead of a trial originally due to take place in January.