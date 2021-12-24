Guilty plea in the death of Darren Munnelly

Update: 6.30pm, December 21

Wayne Rule, aged 45, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday 22 December.

Update 1pm, December 21

We can confirm that the victim involved in this incident was Darren Kirk, aged 52, from Spalding.

The second man who was injured, Mark Stone, remains in hospital.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempt murder. He remains in custody and is still being questioned.

Darren’s family have released an image of their loved one, but have asked for the media to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

Mr Stone’s family have also asked that the media do not contact them.

We are continuing our appeal for anyone with any information to contact us:

Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 5 of 20 th

By clicking on the email link [email protected] and putting incident 5 of 20 th December in the subject box.

and putting incident 5 of 20 December in the subject box. Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Original release:

A murder investigation has been launched after a 52-year-old man has died following an assault at an address in Spalding.

We received a report that a man had suffered serious injuries at a property in Cygnet Court at 1.10am on Monday 20 December.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are linking this incident with another serious assault in which a 46-year-old man also suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains. That incident was reported to us at 12.26am on Monday 20 December and happened at an address in Bowditch Road.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both incidents and remains in custody. He will be questioned in due course.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “Officers are at both properties while we carry out our investigations. We believe these men were all known to one another.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in either of the areas that these incidents happened and witnessed anything to contact us on 101.”

If you can help with our investigations please contact us in the following ways:

