How and when to get a COVID booster before New Year in Lincolnshire

Not everyone is eligible to use the walk-in service yet

NHS teams and volunteers undertaking the “colossal task” of offering booster COVID vaccines to all over 18s by New Year have outlined how and when people can use services in Lincolnshire.

Surges in demand following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Sunday saw some long queues at NHS Lincolnshire CCG vaccine sites, as well as some confusion about the system.

Bookings

Anyone over 30, who received their second dose more than two months ago, will be able to book now for a booster three months after their second dose.

Those aged 18-29 in a high risk category will also be able to book now.

Bookings can be made online via the National Booking System or by calling 119.

Walk-ins

Walk-in appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis for those aged 40 and over at either of Lincolnshire’s two Mass Vaccination Centres – PRSA Boston and the Lincolnshire Showground.

Walk-ins are also being accepted for anyone over 18 who is considered at risk. See the full ‘at risk’ list here.

People using walk-in services have been asked to be patient as teams plan how they will meet significant demand.

“This will be a colossal undertaking for our teams across the county,” said Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, MHS Lincolnshire.

“To give some context, essentially we have to take our busiest day to-date, in terms of the number of vaccinations given, and then increase it by 50% every single day in December, to meet the target of offering a booster to all adults by the end of this month.”

For 12-15s wanting their first vaccine, and those 40 and over wanting their first, second or booster, the second vaccination needs to be eight weeks after the first and the booster 91 days after their second.

The pop-up vaccination sessions for 12-15 year-olds will run as follows:

PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre, Boston

Sunday 19th December 9am-12pm

Monday 20th December 9am-12pm

Tuesday 21st December 9am-12pm

Wednesday 22nd December 9am-12pm

Thursday 23rd December 9am-12pm

The Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre

Sunday 19th December 9am-12pm

Monday 20th December 9am-12pm

Tuesday 21st December 9am-12pm

Wednesday 22nd December 9am-12pm

Thursday 23rd December 9am-12pm