Debate on huge plans for Lincoln shopping centre, 3,200 homes and leisure stadium

Huge plans will be discussed for a new shopping centre and 3,200 homes along with a primary school and leisure facilities, including a stadium.

City of Lincoln Council and landowners Lindum Western Growth Community Ltd want to develop a 240-hectare site to the north of Skellingthorpe Road.

The authority has called an extraordinary Full Council meeting, sitting as the planning committee, to discuss the plans for the Lincoln Urban Extension as part of the Western Growth Corridor,

Proposals, which will be discussed by councillors at The Engine Shed on January 12, include:

· Up to 3200 dwellings, with a local centre comprising of retail and commercial units and a new primary school

· A commercial employment area of up to 20 hectares

· A regional sport and leisure complex, including a new stadium, health and leisure facilities, a hotel and ancillary food and drink elements

This site has long been promoted for the creation of an urban extension.

Plans for the site were previously submitted in 2006 by Taylor Wimpey for development of 4,500 dwellings plus employment, leisure and retail uses, open space and a park and ride site.

A revised application for 5,100 dwellings was submitted in March 2008, and subsequently withdrawn in February 2016.

The current application was submitted in March 2019 and is a joint planning application made by City of Lincoln Council and Lindum Western Growth Community Ltd.

Western Growth Corridor is allocated as one of Lincoln’s four Sustainable Urban Extensions (SUE’s) to allow the Central Lincolnshire area to provide for both housing and employment growth through the Plan period ending in 2036. Councillors will be making a decision on outline blueprints for the entire scheme and more detailed proposals for road works, which will help facilitate the first phase of construction if approved.

Kate Ellis, director for major developments at City of Lincoln Council said: “The Central Lincolnshire Local Plan was adopted on April 24, 2017 and provides planning policies and allocations for the growth and regeneration of Central Lincolnshire for the period to 2036.

“For the Central Lincolnshire authorities of City of Lincoln, North Kesteven and West Lindsey, a total of 36,960 new homes need to be delivered, alongside new employment, commercial and leisure developments, as well as supporting infrastructure such as schools, sports pitches and public open space.

“As the biggest settlement within Central Lincolnshire, the city of Lincoln and its immediate surrounding area is required to deliver approximately two thirds of this development.

“To ensure this development is brought forward in a planned and sustainable manner, the majority of Lincoln’s development is to be delivered through a combination of urban regeneration and the creation of four sustainable urban extensions (SUEs).

“The Western Growth Corridor is one of these four SUEs, and its development is key to meeting the objectives of the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan and ensuring the continued growth and success of the City of Lincoln.”

Lindum planning director Mark Foster said: “Prior to and throughout the planning process, we have continued to work closely with the Local Planning Authority and other key stakeholders, while also attempting to address the concerns of local residents where we can.

“The recommendation for approval of the Western Growth Corridor scheme is the culmination of this process and represents a really important milestone for the project.

“While we are extremely pleased to have reached this point, we recognise that the application now requires consideration by Councillors and we look forward to hearing their decision in January.”

Full details of the plans can be found here.