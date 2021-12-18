4 hours ago

In pictures: Not such a ‘Mad Friday’ in Lincoln

‘Mad Friday’ no more… it’s just Friday
A sign of the times? Some areas of the High Street seemed almost deserted as the most festive weekend of the year began | Photo: John Aron

It’s beginning to look a… bit like Christmas. Mad Friday was not quite as mad as usual in Lincoln.

The city centre streets, traditionally packed with festive merriment as the last weekend before Christmas begins, looked more like a low-key Friday night.

Usually crowded streets had been noticeably thinned out amid fears of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Friday, December 17.

The walk up the High Street was a quiet one to begin with. | Photo: John Aron

Photographer John Aron visited the High Street at peak time, between 10pm and 11.30pm

Some Christmas parties and groups of revellers remained, determined to enjoy a festive drink – their custom appreciated by hospitality businesses hit once again by waves of cancellations.

Things began to feel a little more Christmassy once through the Stonebow. | Photo: John Aron

One section of the High Street, north of the Stonebow, was a little livelier. Happy party-goers smiled for the camera in glittering outfits, and our photographer was treated to a greeting from Santa himself.

Santa dropped in to enjoy the celebrations in Lincoln | Photo: John Aron

| Photo: John Aron

| Photo: John Aron

Lincolnshire Police officers also patrolled the city centre as merriment threatened to swell into indecency.

| Photo: John Aron

