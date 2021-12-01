Lincoln Christmas Market Express hauling steam locomotive to the city this weekend

The Lincoln Christmas Market Express will transport passengers to the city’s famous festive event in a special train hauled by Black 5 steam locomotive No. 44871 this weekend.

The day begins when the train steams out of London’s Kings Cross at 8.54am and heads down the East Coast Main Line. It will stop at Potters Bar (9.26am), Stevenage (9.50am), and Peterborough (11.24am) to pick up more passengers.

The special train will then leave Peterborough behind and take the former Great Northern Railway line towards Grimsby at Werrington Junction. It will head across the fertile flatlands to Spalding before joining the Great Northern & Great Eastern Joint Railway Line to Sleaford.

The journey will continue through part of rural Lincolnshire famous for its potato farms before approaching Lincoln, where it is due to arrive at 12.36pm.

Premier and first class tickets have sold out, but there are still a small number of standard class tickets. They are priced at £99 for adults, £70 for juniors, and £303 for a family ticket – book tickets here.

The train back to London will be steam hauled by 44871 and set off from Lincoln at 5.10pm.

It will return from Lincoln by the same route, stopping at Peterborough (6.33pm), Stevenage (7.51pm), and Potters Bar (8.13pm) before arriving at London King’s Cross at 8.40pm.