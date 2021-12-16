Lincoln City loan out fringe player to National League North side
A chance for first team action for Longdon
Lincoln City have sent Remy Longdon out on loan to National League North side York City on a short-term basis.
The 24-year-old midfielder/forward, who joined the Imps in September 2020 after impressing during a trial period at the club, will drop into non-league to play for York City until the end of January 2022.
Longdon has made eight appearances for the Imps so far this season, mostly in cup competitions, and will be looking to play some first-team minutes while out on loan.
It is expected that this move could well free up space for Lincoln to make a move in the transfer market when the window opens again in January, with the Imps in desperate need of reinforcements.
Michael Appleton’s men have been down to the barebones at times, with first team regulars Joe Walsh, Anthony Scully and Tom Hopper all still missing with injury, and club captain Liam Bridcutt only recently returning to action.
In other Lincoln City news, the club will now not be in action until Boxing Day after Doncaster Rovers, who were scheduled to face the Imps in League One at the LNER Stadium on Saturday, reported positive COVID-19 cases, prompting the game to be postponed.