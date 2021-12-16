Lincoln City match postponed after positive COVID-19 cases

Lincoln City’s game with Doncaster Rovers this Saturday has been postponed due to positive coronavirus cases in the Doncaster squad.

The League One fixture was due to take place at 3pm on Saturday, December 18 at the LNER Stadium, but it has now been postponed as a result of Doncaster Rovers reporting positive COVID-19 cases in their first team squad.

A statement posted on social media by Lincoln City confirmed the news, saying: “The visitors informed the EFL they would not be able to fulfil the fixture due to a number of COVID-19 cases in their squad.”

It is unclear when the game will be rescheduled for, but it does mean that the Imps will have an extended break before their next match at home to MK Dons on Boxing Day.

The number of cases and those who did test positive will not be disclosed by Doncaster, who ask for privacy to be respected.

Rovers also said in a statement they would “like to thank Lincoln City for their understanding following the news of the postponement.”

The statement reads: “The health and safety of our players, staff and everyone at the club is of paramount concern and we have therefore informed the EFL that we are unable to fulfil our fixture against Lincoln this weekend.

“Doncaster Rovers have implemented and followed wide-ranging and comprehensive protocols to protect its players and staff during the pandemic adhering to all of the latest advice and guidance provided by the Government and the EFL.”

In light of the increased transmission of the Omicron variant, Lincoln City has also announced it will be postponing its fans forum on Thursday (December 16) evening, changing it to a virtual event with more details to follow.

The EFL will be reviewing the circumstances surrounding the postponement and assisting clubs to ensure that regulations are being upheld within football clubs.