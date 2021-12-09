Lincoln man awaits sentencing after failing to comply with sex offenders register
Sentencing adjourned for a psychiatric report
A Lincoln man has been remanded into custody after he admitted failing to comply with the notification requirement of the Sex Offenders Register on three occasions.
Niall Wright, 22, also pleaded guilty to two offences of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which he was obliged to comply with after it was previously imposed on him.
Wright, formerly of Dixon Street, Lincoln, accepted all five offences when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via a video-link from Lincoln Prison.
The court heard Wright initially indicated guilty pleas to two offences of failing to comply with the notification requirement of the Sex Offenders Register and one offence of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order when he appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on September 21.
Wright appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court again on October 21 when he indicated guilty pleas to two further offences of failing to comply with the notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Neil Sands, defending Wright, said the defendant was currently in custody at Lincoln Prison after being recalled to jail under the terms of his licence because of his recent offences.
The court was asked by the Probation Service to adjourn sentence for the preparation of a psychiatric report on Wright.
Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight agreed to adjourn sentence for the preparation of a psychiatric report and remanded Wright back into custody.
Wright will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on January 14 next year.
The 2003 Sexual Offences Act requires offenders on the Sex Offenders Register to notify to their local police certain personal details and information, including their name, address, date of birth and national insurance number.