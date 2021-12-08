Lincolnshire hospitals awarded £12m for upgrades
New estates, refurbishments and IT improvements
Hospitals in Lincolnshire will benefit from more than £12 million of improvements thanks to a much-needed government funding boost.
Investments will see wards refurbished, new estates built and digital solutions updated, as part of the latest funding announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
The investment is made up of:
- £5 million for two new laminar flow theatres at Grantham hospital
- £3.3m to refurbish and expand the critical surgical wards at Boston and Grantham hospitals
- £1.1 million towards the replacement of the digital cardiology system
- £2.5m for an artificial intelligence solution to support triage and management of the patient waiting list
- £600,000 for a digital solution to support the MSK pathway
Director of Finance and Digital at ULHT, Paul Matthew, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this additional funding, which we believe will have a huge impact upon the care that we can provide to our patients as well as supporting our valuable staff.
“On top of this, our healthcare system in Lincolnshire has been granted additional funds to establish a new Citizen Atrium, which will help us to work better with our patients to understand how they access support and guidance.
“We are now working up our plans for these developments and proposed timescales.”