Lincolnshire’s Guy Martin joins Lancaster Bomber aircrew in new C4 show

He tackles the seven roles of the aircrew

Motorcycle racer turned TV celebrity Guy Martin lands his dream job in the Lancaster Bomber aircrew in a new Channel 4 show hitting our screens this weekend.

Guy Martin’s Lancaster Bomber will air on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday, December 19, with locations such as Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre in East Kirkby, Spilsby, and Duxford Airfield appearing on screen.

Guy will honour Britain’s most successful heavy bomber of World War II by tackling the seven roles of the Lancaster’s aircrew. He will see if he has what it takes to join Bomber Command – the RAF unit that used the Lancaster to fight Nazi Germany for almost every night for four years.

Wing Commander Guy Gibson led the Dambusters raid, and the Grimsby mechanic will follow in his footsteps as he gets into the cockpit to taxi the 30-tonne aircraft. However, poor visibility and slippery conditions make this the toughest driving test Guy has ever faced.

The role of mid-upper gunner gives Guy a taste of how uncomfortable an eight-hour sortie would have been. He also carries out maintenance on the last airworthy Lancaster Bomber in Britain when he works as a flight engineer.

Guy’s experience as wireless operator involves decoding and relaying a message using Morse Code, before he faces what is described as the most important role of all – bomber aimer.

Guided by the last surviving Dambuster George “Johnny” Johnson, who turned 100 last month, Guy’s mission is to drop a homemade flour bomb on a blind target at the very site Johnny and the rest of 617 Squadron practised just weeks before the Dambusters raid.

Meanwhile, the final episode of the four-part series Guy’s Garage will air on Channel 4 at 9pm Monday, December 13. The episode focuses on the East German Cold War icon – the slow, basic and underpowered Trabant.