Longest jail sentences in Lincolnshire in 2021

Multiple life sentences were handed out by judges in Lincolnshire this year for a range of truly sickening crimes, including murder and sexual offences against children.

The murder of 12-year-old Roberts Buncis was among the most high profile of the horrific cases and his killer Marcel Grzeszcz, who was just 14 at the time of the incident, was sentenced to a minimum term of 17 years in custody before he is eligible for release.

There were also notable cases held outside the county this year which had links to Lincolnshire, including a man who murdered his 17-year-old step-daughter and hid her body after she made sexual abuse allegations against him.

Here’s a summary of court reports of the longest sentences, of 10 years or more, from The Lincolnite in 2021:

Paul Bodell

Paul Bodell, 37, from Skegness, was jailed for life after stabbing a former friend before running away and leaving his victim with a fatal injury.

Bodell was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years in prison before he can be considered for parole following the tragic death of 45-year-old Paul Barnett.

Michael Lambert

Michael Lambert drove a knife into his victim’s neck and was given a life sentence for murder. Lambert was jailed with a minimum term of 12 years after being convicted of the murder of 53-year-old Andrew Maguire.

Haroldas Bugaila

Factory worker Haroldas Bugaila was jailed for life after being convicted of murdering his 11-week-old twin baby and causing life changing injuries to the boy’s brother.

Adam Kaminski and Lukasz Ferenc

Adam Kaminski and Lukasz Ferenc were jailed for life after being convicted of the murder of Marcin Stolarek, who was found dead in a Lincolnshire drainage channel.

Ferenc’s partner Sylwia Strek was sentenced to 33 months in youth custody after being convicted of drugs offences and perverting the course of justice. Kaminski’s partner Justyna Swaitek was jailed for 32 months back in July for assisting an offender after Mr Stolarek’s death.

Artur Klosowski was jailed for 28 months after he admitted conspiring to pervert the course of justice by driving Mr Stolarek to the pumping station.

Pawel Relowicz

Butcher and serial sex offender Pawel Relowicz, who raped and murdered University of Hull student Libby Squire, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years in prison.

Peter Balog

Scunthorpe man Peter Balog was sentenced to life imprisonment with a requirement to serve a minimum of 21 years before he can become eligible for release. He was one of three men sentenced in connection with murder of 20-year-old Abdullah Balouchi in Hull in October 2020.

Scott & Sarah Walker

Scott Walker was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of killing his 17-year-old step-daughter Bernadette, despite her body never being found. He will serve a minimum of 32 years.

Bernadette’s mother Sarah was sentenced to six years in prison, of which she must serve at least half before being considered for parole.

Gary Allen

Gary Allen was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of the double murder of sex workers Samantha Class and Alena Grlakova which spanned over two decades.

Thomas Schreiber

Thomas Schreiber was given a life sentence in prison after killing millionaire landowner Sir Richard Sutton, who owned a huge amount of properties and assets, including the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire and two Park Lane hotels. Schreiber was also jailed for attempting to murder his own mother, who was Sutton’s partner.

Andrew Ditchfield

Andrew Mark Ditchfield, who abused young people in Derbyshire and Lincolnshire over two decades, was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of 45 offences.

Peter David Freeman

Stamford man Peter David Freeman will spent the rest of his life in prison after being given an extended sentence of 25 years. The sentence was given after Freeman was convicted of 20 historic rapes and sexual assaults against children.

Christopher Stanton

Lincoln man Christopher Stanton was jailed for 24 years for six counts of rape and one of attempted rape against children under the age of 16.

Timothy Mawer

Former Lincoln area badminton coach Timothy Mawer was jailed for 20 years after grooming and then carrying out “vile” sexual assaults on young boys over an 18-year period.

Philip Beaumont

Philip Beaumont will spend close to two decades in jail after he was convicted of 20 sex offences against young children in Lincolnshire.

David Taylor and Raymond Longley

Two men who held high staff positions at a now closed-down special needs school near Grantham (Stubton Hall) were jailed after an investigation into non-recent sexual assaults on pupils. David Taylor was sentenced to a total of 19 years and six months behind bars, while Raymond Longley was jailed for four years.

Robert Diaz

Lincoln man Robert Diaz was among 10 men jailed, who were part of two organised crime groups which trafficked high purity cocaine between Lincolnshire and the West Midlands. Diaz was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Marcel Grzeszcz

Marcel Grzeszcz must serve a minimum term of 17 years in custody after luring his 12-year-old friend Roberts Buncis to woodland and attempting to remove his head with a knife. Roberts had been stabbed more than 70 times in a “brutal and prolonged” attack and had suffered wounds “consistent with an attempt to remove his head”.

William Clapham

A paedophile who raped and sexually abused young girls for decades faces spending the rest of his life in prison. William Clapham, 85, was jailed for a total of 15 years and two months and given an extended licence period of a further two years.

Hossam Metwally

A doctor from Grimsby, Hossam Metwally, was sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison after being found guilty of 11 offences, in which he risked his partner’s life with noxious substances and bogus exorcism rituals.

Ventislav Todorov

Ventislav Todorov was jailed for 14 years after admitting to raping and sexually abusing three children.

Mark Pitchford

Mark Pitchford was jailed for 13 years and six months after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against minors.

George Holden

George Holden, who previously worked as a children’s entertainer, was jailed for 13 years after admitting a string of sexual offences against two boys in the 1970s.

Alan Henneberry

Alan Robert Henneberry was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he committed a string of sexual offences against children.

George Tunney

George Tunney was put back behind bars for 11 years after targeting multiple ATMs across the country, including in Lincolnshire, and causing more than £60,000 worth of damage.

Christopher Thompson

A Lincolnshire man – Christopher Thompson – who tried to kill his best friend with a kitchen knife after suffering psychotic and delusional thoughts was jailed for 10 years.

Naftali Chege

Naftali Chege was one of four cops in Kenya jailed for the manslaughter of Alexander Monson, who died in custody at Mombasa police station almost a decade ago.

Chege was sentenced to 15 years in jail, five of which were suspended. Charles Wangombe Munyiri was jailed for 12 years, six of which were suspended. Baraka Bulima was given nine years in prison, five of which were suspended. John Pamba was sentenced to 12 years, six of which were suspended.

