Luxury home with swimming pool and equestrian facilities asking £1.3m

If you are a keen horse rider or an avid car enthusiast with a bit of money to spare, this wonderful property near Grantham with a swimming pool annex and stables included could be your dream home.
Glebe Farm, situated in the rural village of Little Bytham near Grantham and Stamford, has been listed on the housing market by estate agents Fine & Country, at a guide price of £1.3 million. See the full listing here.
For that, you get an eight acre plot with a four-bedroomed family home, a converted stone barn annex with a swimming pool, and excellent equestrian facilities, including stables and a riding school.
Don’t worry, there’s a hot tub too! | Photo: Fine & Country
As well as this, the corrugated barns at the property include three garages, one of which has a lift for easy maintenance of vehicles, and another with a built-in dehumidifier for specialist sports cars.
Lets take a closer look at the property:
The high beamed ceilings create a traditional barn feeling to this rural gem. | Photo: Fine & Country
Integrated appliances and worktops in the kitchen. | Photo: Fine & Country
One of the bathrooms, which comes with a walk-in shower and stylish tiling. | Photo: Fine & Country
A lot of the home’s features are a nod to the building’s roots. | Photo: Fine & Country
The property comes with two bathrooms, one of which has a bathtub. | Photo: Fine & Country
A peek inside the stone barn converted into a luxurious swimming pool annex. | Photo: Fine & Country
Where better to settle down and enjoy a meal than in your very own stone farmhouse. | Photo: Fine & Country
An indoor swimming pool with a view! | Photo: Fine & Country
Wooden design of the furniture gives a homely feel | Photo: Fine & Country
Comes with four decent sized bedrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country
| Photo: Fine & Country
One bedroom up in the loft area. | Photo: Fine & Country
Open plan with great views of the rural countryside. | Photo: Fine & Country
A great open plan room to socialise in. | Photo: Fine & Country
Open log fires in here during the winter would be amazing! | Photo: Fine & Country
If the house’s features weren’t enough, how about a riding school too? | Photo: Fine & Country
Stables for equestrian lovers. | Photo: Fine & Country
The property sits on an eight acre plot. | Photo: Fine & Country
