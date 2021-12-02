Mablethorpe Co-op with new Boyes store opens after £1.5m makeover

The first partnership between Boyes and Co-op

A Co-op shop in Mablethorpe was relaunched on Thursday after a makeover costing over £1.5 million, which has seen the addition of a new Boyes home and family department store.

It took 12 weeks of improvements to transform the 17,000 square foot Seacroft Road Co-op store, including a new 3,600 square foot home for Boyes, which created 12 new retail jobs.

It is the first partnership between Boyes and Co-op and the shop reopened with its new look on Thursday, December 2.

The Seacroft Road Co-op supports around 50 local jobs and includes a free ATM, Post Office services, bakery, Costa Coffee dispenser, and an extensive range and focus on fresh, healthy products, meal ideas, food-to-go, award winning wines, Fairtrade, ready meals and pizzas, free-form, vegan and plant-based products, and everyday essentials.

The store includes customer car parking and is powered by 100% renewable electricity. A new self-service laundrette is being added to the car park.

Co-op’s online shop has also been introduced at the shop to offer online home delivery and click & collect of groceries.

Meanwhile, students in Mablethorpe who are TOTUM cardholders (the new name for NUS extra) will receive a 10% discount of Co-op groceries.

Kevin Ferguson, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We have had a great response!

“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Mablethorpe, the store has been completely transformed and we are delighted to have added a new Boyes store which we are confident will prove to be a very popular addition.

” We have worked hard to create the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to better serve the local community. We are really looking forwarding to welcoming members and customers old and new into the new-look store.”

Richard Boyes, Managing Director of W. Boyes & Co Ltd, said: “Boyes is delighted to be joining the Co-op in this new partnership and we believe our large and varied range of products will nicely complement everything the Co-op has to offer so between us we can provide a new level of convenience and service to customers in Mablethorpe.

“Our team is very excited to be opening in Mablethorpe and we look forward to our store becoming part of the local community.”