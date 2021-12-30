Man arrested over kidnapping after missing Devon girl found in Lincolnshire
Leona has been found safe and well
A man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap after a missing 12-year-old girl from Devon was found at a property near Boston, Lincolnshire.
Leona Peach was reported missing from Newton Abbot in Devon during the morning of Monday, December 20.
Units from Devon and Cornwall Police attended and carried out a search of an address near Boston during the afternoon of Thursday, December 30. They were aided by officers from Lincolnshire Police, with support from both Devon and Lincolnshire Child Services.
During the search, Leona was found at the property safe and well. Police have arrested a 34-year-old man, originally from Devon, on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap.
He will be transferred into police custody within Devon and Cornwall for questioning in due course.
Police previously said Leona may have travelled to Bideford to be with her dad, Billy Peach. The force previously appealed for help to find Billy.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers would like to thank the public for their support in helping us locate Ms Peach.”