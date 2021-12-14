Man dies after Land Rover crashes with stationary car and tree
He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene
A 62-year-old man has sadly died after the Land Rover Freelander he was driving collided with a stationary Audi A1 on the B1218 Brigg Road in North Lincolnshire, before hitting a tree.
Humberside Police officers were called to the scene on the B1218 Brigg Road between Barton and Bonby Road at 5.40pm on Monday, December 13.
The blue Land Rover Freelander was driving in the direction of Bonby when the collision happened. The vehicle then left the carriageway and collided with a nearby tree.
Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the driver of the Land Rover was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the blue Audi A1 was uninjured, police said.
Humberside Police said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. They are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.”
The force are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage to contact them. They are also appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles prior to it.
Anyone with information should contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 375 of December 13, 2021.