Can you help us find missing 34-year-old man Calum from Scunthorpe?

He was reported missing at approximately 9.30am this morning (Friday 17 December) from the Webster Avenue area.

He is described as being white, 6’0″ tall with red hair, a beard and is thought to be wearing a red coat.

Following extensive searches, we have not yet located Calum and are concerned for his safety.

If you see him, or know of his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log 80 of 17 December.