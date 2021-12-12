Missing: Kirsty from the Lincoln area
Have you seen Kirsty?
We are seeking help to find missing Kirsty.
Kirsty, aged 28, was reported missing from the Outer Circle Drive area of Lincoln and was last seen at around 2.30pm yesterday (11th December).
Kirsty is described as approximately 5ft 2ins with short bobbed purple hair and is believed to be wearing a blue coat with a fur trim on the hood, jeans and white trainers.
If you have seen Kirsty or know where she is, please call 101 quoting incident 59 of 12th December.