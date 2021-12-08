Mum thanks firefighters and neighbour after Cleethorpes car blaze

Her quick-thinking neighbour alerted her to the blaze

A Cleethorpes mum has praised firefighters and a quick-thinking neighbour after her daughter’s car was engulfed by flames in front of her home.

Andrea Barker, who lives on Queen Mary Avenue, had been watching television on the evening of Tuesday, December 7, unaware of the developing blaze, when her neighbour knocked on the door.

Once alerted to the fire, and while awaiting the arrival of emergency services, Andrea’s living room window was soon aglow with frightening eight-foot flames.

“I was really surprised as the car hadn’t moved all day,” Andrea told The Lincolnite.

“I checked CCTV and nothing untoward had happened so firemen said was an electrical fault.”

Sadly, Andrea’s 19-year-old daughter’s car was a write-off, and the bay windows of the house suffered heat damage. However, the family are counting themselves lucky.

Andrea shared a message to the fire service and her neighbour.

“I’d like to thank them for there speedy arrival and the reassurance given. Great men.

“Next door, Andy, was great. He alerted me and has been very helpful afterwards with regards to insurance.”