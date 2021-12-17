Omicron cases double in a day, with over 4.5k new COVID positives so far in Lincolnshire this week

There have been more than 4,500 cases this week in Lincolnshire, as Omicron cases almost doubled in a day.

A further 3,201 Omicron cases were confirmed in the UK today – almost double yesterday’s 1,691, and bringing the total so far to 14,909.

Data from the UK Health and Security Agency has confirmed the latest reproduction ‘R’ number for England is between 1.0 and 1.2, up from last week’s estimate of between 0.9 and 1.1.

The latest COVID stats for Greater Lincolnshire are:

922 new cases of coronavirus with 702 in Lincolnshire and 110 each in North East Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire

One further death of a Lincolnshire resident was recorded in the government figures

One further hospital death was recorded in the latest NHS figures at United Lincolnshire’s hospitals trust

The latest figures show that there have been 4,523 cases so far this week, compared to 4,259 last Friday. There have been 12 deaths, compared to seven at this point last week.

There were 12 deaths reported in the region’s hospitals, compared to nine last week.

Nationally 93,045 cases were confirmed – the third time a record was broken this week – as well as 111 deaths.

The latest Office for National Statistics data shows that around one in 60 people in England had COVID in the week to December 11 – a similar level to the previous week.

Meanwhile new research from Imperial College London has shown that the Omicron variant has a greater chance to evade immunity from past infections or double-jabbed.

The study found that the risk of reinfection with Omicron is 5.4 times greater than that of the Delta variant and that protection against reinfection may be as low as 19%.

They said, however, that the booster jab could provide around 85% protection from severe illness.

Locally, walk-in booster vaccinations against COVID-19 will now be available for over 30s, extending the cohort just days after offering the service for over 40s only, NHS Lincolnshire CCG has confirmed today.

As part of the national roll out for the booster jab campaign, people in Lincolnshire aged 30 and over will be able to get their vaccinations without booking an appointment at the two mass vaccination centres in the county.

The offer will be available at Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston and the Lincolnshire Showground, and came into action on Thursday, December 16, running seven days a week between 8am and 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, a Grimsby-based doctor said those in her profession are being “hung out to dry” by the government during the coronavirus pandemic as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

And she believes the government is being misleading about the availability of locums.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, December 17 171,803 (up 922) 115,698 in Lincolnshire (up 702)

27,285 in North Lincolnshire (up 110)

28,820 in North East Lincolnshire (up 110) 2,540 deaths (up one) 1,856 from Lincolnshire (up one)

341 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

343 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,526 hospital deaths (up one) 940 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

45 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

540 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.