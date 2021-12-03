Paul Weller gig at Lincoln Engine Shed cancelled after positive COVID-19 result

Lincoln City’s long term squad building model has again been boosted, this time by another academy graduate signing his first pro contract with the club.

Oisin Gallagher has signed a three-year deal at the Imps on his 17th birthday on Thursday, having impressed in the academy setup and training regularly with the first team squad.

The talented midfielder has been making a real name for himself at the youth level of the international stage, having featured for Republic of Ireland under-19s in their recent European qualifiers.

He will be hoping to replicate fellow academy graduates Sam Long and Freddie Draper, who have been involved in first team action this season.

Gallagher, who has six goal contributions for the Imps’ youth team this season, said: “All I wanted to be when I was younger was to be a professional footballer and I’m glad to have this opportunity.

“I’ve been able to train with the first team from nearly day one and I’ve loved every minute of it – they’ve been so welcoming.

“I want to enjoy it more than anything, because when you enjoy it that’s when the best performances come out of you. Hopefully I can keep getting the chance to enjoy the experiences of being with the first team and then from there keep working hard and we’ll see what happens.”

Lincoln City director of football Jez George was full of praise for the youngster, saying he had an “elite mindset” that would help him reach his sky high potential.

He said: “Oisin is a player with huge potential, who we were delighted to sign from Derry City in the summer and this is another step on what we hope will be a long and successful career for him, initially with Lincoln City.

“A common trait in all young players who reach their potential is an elite mindset, and Oisin certainly has that to go with undoubted technical ability and physical attributes.

“We are all excited about his future but now we have secured Oisin’s to be at club for the next three years, he can concentrate on all the work required to make the next steps in his development.”

There was also a quick note for Oisin’s parents, who Jez George says should be very proud of their son for his progression as a footballer.

“Finally, a word about Oisin’s mum and dad, who are our guests at the game on Saturday and have been fantastic in their support and help since we first saw Oisin last October and first met them last Christmas. They should be rightly proud of Oisin but also recognise their part in his achievements to date and hopefully many more in the future.”

Gallagher could be in line to make his first team debut this Saturday in the FA Cup second round match with Hartlepool United at the LNER Stadium.