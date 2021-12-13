Paul Weller to perform huge outdoor show at Lincolnshire Showground

An adult social care provider with 11 homes in Greater Lincolnshire has released the ‘Perfect Christmas’ charity single with help from a local four-piece rock/pop band called District Motion.

Home From Home Care provides specialist residential care services to adults in Lincolnshire with learning disabilities, autism and complex physical and mental health needs. The organisation operates 11 residential care homes and specialist integration services across the county in areas including Fiskerton, Bardney, Ruskington, Stallingborough and Dorrington.

The charity single called ‘Perfect Christmas’ was written and performed by care workers at Home From Home Care and District Motion. The band has a strong relationship with Home from Home Care, with the band’s members all company employees who regularly perform at events for the individuals they support.

The single features uplifting lyrics which focus on coming together to cultivate kindness this Christmas. The track’s music video also features other care workers and individuals they support.

It is now available to listen to on all popular streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube Music, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music.

All proceeds from the single will go to ‘Say Hello’, which facilities recreational and leisure activities for adults with learning disabilities. Money will also go to other charities supporting individuals with learning disabilities in the community – donate to Home From Home’s fundraiser here.

Hugo de Savary, founding director of Home From Home Care, said: “With Christmas around the corner, we created this single to celebrate the people we support as well as key workers across the country.

“We’re thrilled to release this upbeat earworm, at the end of a particularly turbulent year. All proceeds will go to ‘Say Hello’ and other charities that foster inclusivity by running events catered to those with learning disabilities – everything from movie nights and coffee mornings to football games and fun runs!”

David Taylor, IT project partner at Home From Home Care who plays keyboard on the track, said: “It’s a bit cheesy, quite catchy and I think that’s the perfect recipe for a Christmas number one!

“No two days are the same when you work at Home From Home Care and so, as well as doing great work to support vulnerable people, we also get to exercise our creativity, follow our passions and learn new skills. It sounds crazy but recording a Christmas single isn’t the most unusual thing I’ve done in this job!

“Recorded in a professional recording studio, the team has really pulled out all the stops to make ‘Perfect Christmas’ just that – perfect! It’s been a huge team effort and I want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to Oli, Hazel, Sharna-Mae, Louise, and Martyn, who produced the song.

“We’ve had some challenges making this through the pandemic: Our lead vocalist, Louise had to record her parts from home because she was isolating, and it wasn’t possible to get the people we support involved in the studio recording, but we have made a fantastic music video which features individuals from each of our care homes, so everyone could be part of it.

“What we’re hoping to achieve is to make people happy and bring a smile to their faces. It honestly sounds really good, and all proceeds will go to our ‘Say Hello’ charity.”

Watch a behind the scenes video of the charity single below:

‘Perfect Christmas’ is written by resource partner at Home From Home Care, Oli Lagzdins, District Motion and Home From Home Care, with music performed by District Motion and Home From Home Care IT project partner David Taylor.

Vocals are sung by recruitment consultant Sharna-Mae Brown, registered manager Louise Wells and Oli Lagzinds. David, Oli, Sharna-Mae, and Louise are all members of District Motion. The song was produced by Playing Aloud.