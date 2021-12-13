Paul Weller to perform huge outdoor show at Lincolnshire Showground
Now That’s Entertainment
Iconic singer Paul Weller will be coming to Lincolnshire Showground for a massive outdoor concert next July.
Weller, who earned fame as the lead singer of The Jam and later The Style Council before going solo, will be coming to the Showground on July 2 to tour his latest album.
The legendary singer will play three outdoor shows next summer after the release of his 17th solo album An Orchestrated Songbook on December 10, reimagining a selection of his best hits with help from the BBC Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets to the show cost £48.50 and will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, December 17 (pre-sale 10am on December 15), and they will be available here.
It comes after his scheduled Lincoln Engine Shed show for Saturday, December 4 was cancelled due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19. This is due to be rescheduled in due course, meaning a potential two Lincoln appearances for Paul Weller next year.
Classic hits such as You Do Something To Me and Wild Wood from Paul’s previous solo ventures will be played, as well as material from his older work and his latest albums.
Paul said: “It’s brilliant to announce these UK summer shows for 2022 and to be able to play outdoors again after such a long time. Can’t wait.”