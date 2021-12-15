Pay rise for all Aldi staff in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire’s Monopoly master was first in line to buy the Boston edition to add to his impressive collection of around 50 sets.

Boston-born Philip Wickstead, who works at HMP North Sea Camp, first started his collection when he was around six or seven-years-old – after his granddad bought him a 90s Monopoly game in the standard edition red box.

The 33-year-old told The Lincolnite that his collection then “spiralled out of control” from there.

He is also a big video game fan, and purchased Street Fighter II and Mario versions of the game.

His haul also includes an American board, and a limited 75th anniversary edition with a now extinct moneybag piece.

Although his original 90s edition is his favourite, he believes the Boston version of the game, which he is saving to play for the first time with his family this Christmas, will also become one of his most-loved.

Boston Big Local worked with company Winning Moves to produce the Boston edition of the game, which is priced at £30 with all proceeds going to charities and community groups – find out where you can buy the game here.

The game features newly-designed pieces representing different parts of Boston’s history, including the Stump, a Puritan Hat, a Swan, a Medieval Cog, a Marathon Runner and a Tractor. It also has Boston-themed chance and community chest cards, and locations around the outside of the board.

Philip was first in line at Boston Stump to get his copy on the launch day – Saturday, December 13.

He told The Lincolnite: “I was shocked to be first. I was going to buy it no matter what, and when I got there I was asked if I wanted to be first to buy it.

“It was an honour to be the first person to physically hold it in my hand and feel pride for my town.

“I am naturally a competitive person with board games and play to win, but I don’t win often. The game sucks you in and I used to beat my brother at it when I was younger, it was one way of getting brotherly revenge. You look at places and say ‘I’ve been there’ in London and it will be especially more so with the Boston one.”

When asked what he thinks to the Boston version of the game and if he has any particular highlights, Philip added: “It has its own personal pieces which is amazing, and they have changed all the cards to represent parts of Boston. It is just like home.

“I am pleased to see The Gliderdrome on there as I don’t think it gets the recognition it deserves. In the past the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Elton John went there and people forget that.

“Im glad the two main bridges have been utilised and it’s nice to see Hussey Tower on there. People often go past it every day and don’t always realise it’s there, and it’s nice to see the college, grammar school and market place on there too. It is also good to see the ‘go to jail’ square on there, and there will be a bit of humour about it due to my job.

“There is a lot going for Boston. The Stump is one of the oldest parish churches in the whole country and needs to be celebrated. People need to know about the history and all the good things about Boston that are not recognised enough.”

Meanwhile, Boston Borough Council submitted an application for city status earlier this month and Philip hopes his home town is successful with its bid.

Philip, who is due to become a father for the first time in early 2022, said: “I’m all for it. It will put Boston back on the map, and with this monopoly set it is really pushing that we have the whole community behind it. The residents are fantastic and I believe Boston deserves city status.”