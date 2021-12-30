Plans for more county and country flag waving across Lincolnshire
Braced for big events this year
Plans for a series of new flag poles to be erected in nine locations around the county are hoping to encourage people to have pride in where they live.
Lincolnshire County Council has already put in three planning applications to the City of Lincoln Council to place new 6m high white glass fibre flagpoles at the Lincoln County Emergency Centre on South Park Avenue, the North Lincoln Fire Station on Nettleham Road and the Myle Cross Centre on Macauley Drive.
Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said the aim was to “encourage everyone to have pride in where they live”.
“We have so much to celebrate as a county and as a nation,” he said.
“This will particularly be the case in 2022 with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and plans for enhanced Lincolnshire Day celebrations.
“Flag-raising is just one way we will mark these and other events, but it’s symbolic of our proud history and strong future.”
The full list of locations for new flagpoles is:
- Boston Carlton Road Centre
- Boston Fire Station
- Grantham Fire Station
- Lincoln Myle Cross
- Lincoln County Emergency Centre
- Lincoln North Fire Station
- Louth Keily House
- Skegness Fire Station
- Stamford DC and Registration office