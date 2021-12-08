Police appeal after racially aggravated assault on delivery driver in Cleethorpes

The incident left the victim with a fractured hand and wrist

A delivery driver was reportedly the victim of a racially aggravated assault on Grimsby Road in Cleethorpes.

It is alleged that three men approached a delivery driver at around 8.20pm on Thursday, December 2, between the Lestrange Street and Bramhall Street junction.

One of the men is believed to have assaulted the victim.

The incident caused the delivery driver to fall to the ground and fracture his hand and wrist.

The suspect has been described as white, between the ages of 20 and 25, and around 5’9″ tall, clean shaven and wearing dark clothing.

Humberside Police are investigating.

If anyone has any information about the incident, was a witness of it, or may be able to identify the suspect based on his description, call Humberside Police officers on 101 and quote incident number 16/118615/21.