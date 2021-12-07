Police investigate alleged sexual assault in Lincoln

Pigs in blankets are a popular festive dish, but why not have them battered? Well, they do at Elite on the Bail, and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The battered pigs in blankets were first launched by the restaurant and takeaway in the Bailgate area of Lincoln last year, and they proved such a hit they have made a comeback.

They are available for a portion of three priced at £2.75, with gravy available as an extra for £1.50.

Manager Russ Kelly said customers were asking as early as February when the battered pigs in blankets would be making a comeback, and they got their wish on December 2.

They will be available until January 1.

Russ said: “They were very successful last year. We are excited about it again and we like to see what people think when they try them.

“We are feeling very festive as it is the first time we’ll have been open for Christmas.”

Elite on the Bail will also be launching battered sage and onion stuffing balls next week.

As well as the battered delights and traditional fish and chips, there is also a new evening menu which launched this week, with a wide variety of seafood including wild sea bass, roasted halibut, salmon wellington, baked cod loin, whole lobster, and mushroom and Swiss chard lasagna.

Elite on the Bail will be open during the Christmas period, except for between December 25 and 27. It is open 11.30am-9pm Tuesday to Saturday and 11.30am-6pm on Sundays.

See the rest of our gallery below: