Police investigate alleged sexual assault in Lincoln
Do you recognise the man?
Lincolnshire Police has launched an investigation into reports of an alleged sexual assault in Lincoln last week.
The incident is reported to have taken place on Wednesday, December 1, though it is unclear at what time.
Police would like to speak to the man photographed on CCTV, as they believe he may be able to help with investigations.
If you have information that can help police’s appeal, or recognise the man in the photograph, call 101, quoting incident 52 of December 4.