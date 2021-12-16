PPE masks, trolley and more removed from streets in latest Sincil Bank cleanup
Another successful cleanup for the volunteer group
A group of volunteers have again been out cleaning up the Sincil Bank area, discovering an abandoned shopping trolley, electrical wire and even a bed frame.
A total of 19 members of Sincil Bank RiverCare headed out on Saturday, December 11 for their latest litter pick, with 25 bags of litter collected.
Within their findings were 48 PPE masks, 77 bottles, 56 cans, polystyrene packaging, electrical wire, a clothes airer, child’s chair, shopping trolley, bed frame and wheel trim.
Sincil Bank cleanup operations are a regular occurrence for RiverCare & BeachCare, who send an army of volunteers into the Lincoln area with litter pickers every month.
One of the group’s most recent litter picks around the Portland Street and Hermit Street area saw the volunteers find a bizarre box full of mounted pike heads.
To keep up to date with the group’s next litter pick, and check out some of their previous work, visit the RiverCare & BeachCare Facebook page.