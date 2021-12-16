Record-breaking day for new COVID-19 cases in Lincolnshire and UK
More than 1,000 cases confirmed
More than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lincolnshire on Thursday — the highest daily number recorded since the start of the pandemic.
According to the latest government figures, there were 748 cases in Lincolnshire, 119 in North East Lincolnshire and 137 confirmed in North Lincolnshire.
Four deaths were confirmed within government figures, while three were confirmed in hospital figures.
Nationally 88,376 cases were confirmed — the highest daily caseload ever and surpassing yesterday’s 78,610 cases by more than 10,000, as well as 146 deaths.
A further 1,691 Omicron variant cases were confirmed among the list, bringing the total of the new variant nationally to 11,708.
Health chiefs have said it places the UK’s R number for the variant between 3 and 5.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson today has said he isn’t putting the country into lockdown. However, it comes as health bosses, including Professor Chris Whitty, advising people to only go to social events that “really matter” ahead of Christmas.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, December 16
170,881 (up 1,004)
- 114,996 in Lincolnshire (up 748)
- 27,175 in North Lincolnshire (up 137)
- 28,710 in North East Lincolnshire (up 119)
2,539 deaths (up four)
- 1,855 from Lincolnshire (up three)
- 341 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 343 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
of which 1,525 hospital deaths (up three)
- 939 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)
- 45 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 540 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)