Robbery in Market Rasen
We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage
The appeal is made following a report of a robbery in the early hours of this morning, Monday 27 December.
Between 00.15am and 00.20am, a white man wearing dark clothing entered the White Swan Pub, Queen St, whilst another man also dressed in dark clothing remained outside as a look out. The man who entered the pub, threatened a staff member whilst brandishing a knife, and demanded money from the till. The offender then took a quantity of cash, and both suspects were seen running away from the pub towards Union Street.
We are also appealing for a man and a woman, who were seen walking along Queen Street, Market Rasen between 00.10 am and 00.20am to get in touch.
We would like to hear from the man and the woman mentioned above and anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information that can assist in our inquiries.
There are a number of ways you can contact us:
- By calling 101 and quoting incident 5 of 27 December 2021.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 5 of 27 December 2021 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Reference: Incident 5 of 27 December 2021