Second Omicron case officially confirmed in Lincolnshire

One further case of Omicron has been officially confirmed in Lincolnshire by laboratory tests, but health bosses say there are many more which remain undetected.

Lincolnshire County Council’s health bosses said the latest case found through sampling was from the Grantham area. It means there have now been two Lincolnshire Omicron Covid-19 cases confirmed so far with the first being a resident working in Boston. A second confirmed case at the same workplace was said to be from outside the area.

Andy Fox, assistant director of public health at the authority said: “The true number is expected to be bigger than this and growing fast. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are tracing the contacts and following up.

“We would expect Omicron to soon be the dominant variant of COVID-19 in Lincolnshire.

“Evidence shows that a booster vaccination gives you much better protection against the virus, so it’s important that everyone takes up the offer of a booster, as well as completing the full normal course of vaccination, as soon as possible.”

It comes as the government’s Plan B Work from Home order takes effect today and bosses nationally look to expand the booster campaign, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirming this morning that at least one patient has now died with the Omicron variant.

A spokesman for NHS Lincolnshire which organises the vaccine programme in the county said that as of close of play on Sunday more than 307,000 boosters had been administered.

“We’re currently on 40s and over, plus anyone 18 and over who is at risk (details here), but clearly this will move quickly into everyone aged 30 and over, and then anyone 18 and over.”

“There’s a colossal amount of work being undertaken operationally to make all of the above possible, so our key message is – if you’re eligible, when called/invited please book in for your booster, and please be patient – we will ensure everyone has the opportunity to get their vaccination/booster,” they said.