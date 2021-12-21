Serious machete assault – Wigford Way area, Lincoln
Two men have been arrested
We are appealing for witnesses following an incident reported to involve a machete which led to an injury requiring hospital treatment.
The incident happened at around 11.20pm on Friday 17th December, when reports came in that a man was seen with what appeared to be a machete in the Brayford Wharf/Wigford Way area of Lincoln.
At the same time, officers patrolling the city centre were flagged down by members of the public near to Speakers Corner who reported witnessing an injured man running north in High Street. The injured man was found and taken to hospital for treatment. It is believed that the altercation could have happened near St Benedicts Square and Wigford Way area.
Following a swift and thorough investigation a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and released on bail pending further enquiries.
As part of our investigation we are appealing to anyone who saw the incident or any of the people involved before, during or after the incident, or anyone with CCTV, phone or dashcam footage to come forward
If you can help the investigation, there are a number of ways to get in touch:
Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 502 of 17th December.
By clicking on the email link [email protected] and putting incident 502 of 17th December.in the subject box.
Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org
Reference: Incident 502 of 17 December