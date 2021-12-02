We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.

We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A1 at Marston.

Officers received reports of a two-vehicle collision at 5:41pm involving a black BMW X5 and a silver Citroen C5.

The driver of the BMW sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Citroen sustained serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

The A1 remains closed in both directions while emergency services are dealing with the incident.

We would like to hear from you if you witnessed the collision or were driving in the area at the time and captured dashcam footage. If you can help, there are a number of ways you can get in touch.

By calling 101 quoting incident 304 of today’s date.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 304 of today’s date.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reference: Incident 306 of 2nd December.