Sleaford girl wins local Christmas card contest as Prime Minister praises and signs her work

A young girl from near Sleaford who won a local Christmas card competition held by her MP has had her work praised and signed by the Prime Minister.

Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson asked local school pupils in her constituency to submit designs for the front of her annual Christmas card, with the winner getting an extra special prize.

Emily from Ancaster was selected as the winner of the competition, thanks to her design which featured a festive snowy scene outside the Houses of Parliament, with Santa and his reindeer flying above.

Her card was hand delivered by Caroline Johnson MP to the Prime Minister himself Boris Johnson, who was said to be very impressed with the work Emily had done.

The PM signed the card before returning it to Emily, while other copies of the cards, which have Emily’s name printed on the back, will be sent to other MPs, school headteachers and residents across the Sleaford & North Hykeham constituency on behalf of local MP Caroline Johnson.

Commenting, Dr Johnson said: “Well done to Emily who was the winner of my Christmas card competition this year. She designed a beautiful festive scene outside the Houses of Parliament, and, like the Prime Minister, I was impressed by the level of detail in her drawing.

“I always enjoy my annual Christmas card competition and thank the children who take part every year as there are always some lovely and imaginative designs.”