‘Tears of happiness’ as community rallies for raided Llama charity

Humber Llamas has helped to transform the lives of people with learning difficulties, but its future was put in doubt when thieves ransacked the charity.

“Everything was smashed to pieces”, said devastated centre owners in Barton Upon Humber, who showed reporters broken doors and windows.

Diesel had been taken, an attempt to take the generator had left a trail of damage and gates to the animal pens had been left open.

“Humber Llamas means the world to me and I was so gutted to hear about what happened. I was upset and disappointed,” one of the service users told BBC Look North.

The community has now pulled together and set up an online fundraiser, meaning activities can continue and repairs can be made.

Almost £2,000 has been raised on the JustGiving page here.

“The messages and support we have been given is just humbling,” the charity said.