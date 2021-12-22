Thank you to our kind and caring officers and vets

Having arrived on scene to a report of a deer injured on a busy road, our officers saw the deer had probably been in a collision with a car, and broken it’s front leg. They kept the deer warm by wrapping it in a police jacket and were able to give him a ride to the Veterinary Hospital, Newport, Lincoln.

The vets did everything they could but sadly he died.

We would like to say “Thank-you” to the person who called this in and stayed until we got there, our fabulous officers and the amazing vets who, through compassion and care, did everything they could.

PC Joe Prescott, Community Patrol for Market Rasen, Lincolnshire Police, said: “We were called to Heath Road, Welton, where the young roe deer had been hurt and was being looked after by a kind member of the public. We called round the vets and the Veterinary Hospital in Lincoln were able to help. We popped the deer into the patrol car and took him over. Very sadly, despite everyone’s effort, he didn’t make it.

“We did all we could to give him a chance.”