The Lincoln street where broadband is among ‘slowest in UK’
Brant Road in Lincoln has been named in a list of the country’s top ten streets with the slowest broadband.
The road, which stretches from Bracebridge to Waddington, comes in at ninth place with the average download speed just 0.39 Mbps.
The Ofcom data released by comparison service Uswitch says Superfast broadband is not yet available for residents living in Brand Road – they can get Ultrafast broadband, but it would appear speeds are still sluggish.
Wistaston Road in Crewe, Cheshire, was crowned the UK’s slowest street for broadband, with average download speeds of 0.24Mbps.
This is 3,567 times slower than Haul Fryn in Birchgrove, Swansea, the street that has the country’s fastest broadband with average speeds of 882Mbps.
The slowest and fastest UK streets have been revealed through the analysis of 276,083 speed tests run by broadband users over the past year.