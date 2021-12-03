The Lincolnite tries: Slow Rise’s festive pizza

A new tiramisu in time for Christmas too!

A vegetarian pizza takeaway and restaurant in Lincoln has launched a special festive pizza, and tiramisu, and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Slow Rise is located on St Martin’s Lane in Lincoln and is run by Lewis Pheby and his girlfriend Rosie Mawer, who came up with the idea for a new festive pizza which launched this week.

The Festive Four Cheese pizza contains Fior Di Latte mozzarella, brie, aged blue stilton and oak smoked cheddar, as well as fresh thyme, roasted chestnuts and Christmas spiced chutney.

It is priced at £11, or £3 for an individual slice, and will be available until the end of December. It can be delivered, picked up from the takeaway or eaten in the restaurant.

In addition, Slow Rise has also launched a festive Baileys chocolate tiramisu, which is one of five different types of the dessert on offer.

Lewis and Rosie set up Slow Rise in July 2019 and at the time they were operating as a mobile business.

They ran the business from their garden during lockdown before opening their new takeaway shop on St Martin’s Lane in Lincoln on July 1 this year. They opened a restaurant seating 16 people inside the same building in this September.

Lewis and Rosie told The Lincolnite: “We thought about doing a cheese board pizza in the past and wanted to do something festive as it’s all about cheese at Christmas.

“The reaction has been good so far and we look forward to more people trying it.”

As well as the delicious pizzas, there is also a drinks menu including five varieties of mojito, as well as craft beers, draft lager, wine and spirits.

For anyone wishing to order for collection or delivery from the takeaway, it is advised to book through the website or app, while customers can also contact Slow Rise by calling 07757 741186.

Slow Rise is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4.30pm-9pm, on Fridays 4.30pm-10pm, on Saturdays 12pm-3pm and 4.30pm-10pm, and on Sundays 12pm-3pm and 4.30pm-9pm.