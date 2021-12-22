10 seconds ago

The Lincolnite tries: The Tower Hotel’s NY Eve tasting menu

The chef’s favourite dish is the fillet of Lincolnshire red beef
Head Chef Billy Frost with the New Year's Eve tasting menu at The Tower Hotel. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Venison & quince sausage roll, quail ballotine, and fillet of Lincolnshire red beef are just some of the tasty food items on the New Year’s Eve tasting menu at The Tower Hotel in uphill Lincoln.

The Tower Hotel on Westgate has launched the tasting menu as something new for this year, which will be available between 7pm-1am on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2021).

Tables are filling quickly and are limited, but there are still a few available at a price of £60 per person for five courses and an arrival drink – bookings can be made by calling 01522 529999 or by emailing [email protected].

Venison & quince sausage roll, whipped yellison goats cheese, and black truffle prawn toast. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Oven roasted cod lion – prawn bisque, confit egg yolk, Lincolnshire Poacher crisp. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The food on the tasting menu is: black truffle prawn toast, venison & quince sausage roll, whipped yellison goats cheese, quail ballotine, oven roasted cod loin, fillet of Lincolnshire red beef, layered chocolate torte, and After Eight macaroons.

Finn Dillon, Manager at The Tower Hotel, told The Lincolnite: “Billy the head chef joined us eight months ago and this is a great celebration of what he’s achieved so far and the direction The Tower is going.”

Fillet of Lincolnshire red beef – slow braised beef blade, roasted celeriac, black garlic, shallot rings, jus. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Quail ballotine – quail croquette, carrot and swede mash, carrot puree, pomegranate, red wine jus. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Just some of the tasty food on the New Year’s Eve tasting menu at The Tower Hotel. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Layered chocolate torte with clementine jelly, malt ice cream and hazelnuts. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

After Eight macaroons. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Head chef Billy Frost worked at The Ritz in London, as well as restaurants in his home town of Doncaster, before moving to The Lincoln Hotel in 2018. After three years there he became head chef at The Tower Hotel and he loves to create new dishes.

Venison & quince sausage roll, whipped yellison goats cheese, and black truffle prawn toast are among the tasty food items on the tasting menu at The Tower Hotel. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Tower Hotel is located on Westgate in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Inside The Tower Hotel’s restaurant. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The New Year’s Eve tasting menu at The Tower Hotel. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

He said: “It is food people recognise done really well, with good flavours and classic techniques. This is a starting point for taking the menu forward and I have lots more ideas to come.”

The beef main is his favourite on the menu and Billy added: “It works well with the sweetness and earthy flavours, with a nice prime beef fillet.”

