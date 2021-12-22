The Lincolnite Tries: Virtually Golf’s new interactive indoor simulators
Fore!
Virtually Golf has officially opened in Lincoln, with a vision of being a “springboard” into the sport, as well as providing fun for everyone no matter the time of year.
Virtually Golf is an indoor simulated golf centre located at Brayford Wharf North next to Odeon, opening for a soft launch this week.
There are three simulators, two in the main bar area and another private section called The Bunker, as well as a putting green and seating areas if you just want to watch with a drink.
Golf majors will be broadcast from the bar area with access to Sky Sports on the big screen.
Co-founder Stephen Clark told The Lincolnite: “We’d looked all over the country for a premises and wanted to be somewhere with a high footfall, as well as finding an area where golf is desirable, which brought us to Lincoln.
“We want it to be a springboard into the game of golf, we aren’t here to replace it but to help bring more eyes to the sport.”
The technology used on the simulators, supplied by Foresight Sports, offers accurate and user-friendly experiences, and is used by all the elite players across the world for coaching and development purposes.
As well as being able to play a round at some of the world’s most famous courses, there are also interactive mini-games such as darts and balloon popping, as well as a driving range for if you just want to practice your swing technique.
Stephen said that the advancement of technology means that there is now more access for people wanting to get into golf, and he hopes the business can provide something unique in the city.
“There’s something for all levels of experience, meaning there are lower barriers of entry than in regular golf,” Stephen said. “You don’t need to commit hours on end or a full day to arranging a round of golf, or depend on the weather holding up.”
There are big plans ahead for Virtually Golf, who will be introducing their new commercial kitchen in January to offer globally inspired food menus, including vegan and vegetarian options as well as late night snacks.
Virtually Golf plans to become a “centralised teaching hub” for the sport, allowing local pros to use the facilities to teach young people and improve their skills with the indoor simulators.
Virtually Golf will be open from 9am to 11pm six days a week, closing three hours earlier at 8pm on Sundays. Simulators cost £35 an hour for up to six players, and package options are available for individual players.
Booking is strongly advised from the Virtually Golf website, but walk-ins may also be available.