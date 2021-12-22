1 min ago

The Lincolnite Tries: Virtually Golf’s new interactive indoor simulators

Fore!

The technology has been provided by Foresight Sports. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Virtually Golf has officially opened in Lincoln, with a vision of being a “springboard” into the sport, as well as providing fun for everyone no matter the time of year.

Virtually Golf is an indoor simulated golf centre located at Brayford Wharf North next to Odeon, opening for a soft launch this week.

There are three simulators, two in the main bar area and another private section called The Bunker, as well as a putting green and seating areas if you just want to watch with a drink.

The Virtually Golf team, who have spent the last five years creating their vision. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Golf majors will be broadcast from the bar area with access to Sky Sports on the big screen.

Co-founder Stephen Clark told The Lincolnite: “We’d looked all over the country for a premises and wanted to be somewhere with a high footfall, as well as finding an area where golf is desirable, which brought us to Lincoln.

“We want it to be a springboard into the game of golf, we aren’t here to replace it but to help bring more eyes to the sport.”

There are two simulation rooms where you can play mini games, practice your golf shots or play a full round. | Photo: The Lincolnite

The technology used on the simulators, supplied by Foresight Sports, offers accurate and user-friendly experiences, and is used by all the elite players across the world for coaching and development purposes.

As well as being able to play a round at some of the world’s most famous courses, there are also interactive mini-games such as darts and balloon popping, as well as a driving range for if you just want to practice your swing technique.

The Bunker is a private simulator separate from the bar, designed for VIP events. | Photo: The Lincolnite

The putting green to help you improve your golfing short game. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Stephen said that the advancement of technology means that there is now more access for people wanting to get into golf, and he hopes the business can provide something unique in the city.

“There’s something for all levels of experience, meaning there are lower barriers of entry than in regular golf,” Stephen said. “You don’t need to commit hours on end or a full day to arranging a round of golf, or depend on the weather holding up.”

The bar offers hot and cold drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. | Photo: The Lincolnite

There are big plans ahead for Virtually Golf, who will be introducing their new commercial kitchen in January to offer globally inspired food menus, including vegan and vegetarian options as well as late night snacks.

Virtually Golf plans to become a “centralised teaching hub” for the sport, allowing local pros to use the facilities to teach young people and improve their skills with the indoor simulators.

The two main room simulators are next to each other and a sociable distance from the bar. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Virtually Golf will be open from 9am to 11pm six days a week, closing three hours earlier at 8pm on Sundays. Simulators cost £35 an hour for up to six players, and package options are available for individual players.

Booking is strongly advised from the Virtually Golf website, but walk-ins may also be available.

Virtually Golf can be found on Brayford Wharf North next to Odeon and Zizzi. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Anyone for golf? | Photo: The Lincolnite

