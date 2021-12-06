The official Bon Jovi tribute band coming to Lincoln Engine Shed next year
They’re the only tribute to play with Jon Bon himself
The Bon Jovi Experience, the only tribute band in the world to be endorsed by the man himself, will be performing in Lincoln next May.
Described by Jon Bon Jovi as “the best Bon Jovi tribute band I’ve ever seen”, The Bon Jovi Experience will play all the big hits when they come to the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Friday, May 20, 2022.
They remain the only tribute act in the world to have played live with Jon Bon Jovi himself, and are a rarity in the realms of tribute acts in being endorsed by the artist they are imitating.
The show was due to take place on Friday, October 8 this year, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be in May 2022.
Chad Kroeger, lead singer of American rock band Nickelback, said of the tribute band’s lead singer: “Have you seen this guy? He looks so much like Jon Bon Jovi, it’s freaky man!”
The band consists of Tony Pearce as Jon on lead vocals, Steve ‘Edd’ Edmunds as lead guitarist Ritchie Sambora, Nick Overfield as bass player Hugh McDonald, Paul Dunstan as drummer Tico Torres and Steve Lawrence as keyboard player David Bryan.
Tickets cost £23.10, so don’t be Livin’ On A Prayer and be sure to get them from the Engine Shed website before they sell out!