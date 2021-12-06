Top Gear in Lincolnshire as Freddie Flintoff trains for racing licence

Jack Kinsey scored a crucial 11-point haul as Lincoln’s 1st XV claimed a hard-fought 18-3 victory against a Southwell side managed by former Welsh international player Andy Powell.

Lincoln showed no fear facing the Nottinghamshire side at Longdales Park, and a player who was previously capped by Wales and played for clubs including Newport Gwent Dragons, Cardiff Blues and Sale Sharks.

Lincoln opened the scoring when Harry Marks dummied his way past a defender before setting up winger Cynyr Jones to dive over for an unconverted try in the corner.

Centre Kinsey successfully slotted over a penalty to give Lincoln an 8-0 lead going in the break.

Kinsey, and forwards Jim Calveley and Grant Cowe, put in great tackles to stop Powell in his tracks during a determined Lincoln performance.

Both Kinsey and Southwell kicked penalties before the Lincoln player scored a try that ensured victory for the hosts.

Lincoln worked their way into the opposition half with lots of excellent phases before Kinsey went over for a try to the left of the posts, which Louie Cooke converted.

Joe Christopher scored the only try of the game for the hosts as an injury-hit Lincoln Imps XV lost 29-5 against Southwell’s second team.

At one point Lincoln were down to 11 players as eight players, including substitutes, were forced off injured during the course of the match. However, the hosts refused to give up and produced a battling performance.

Lincoln Ladies maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 40-7 victory away against Sleaford Ladies.

Jenna Bierton crossed for another hat-trick for Lincoln, while her centre partner Emelia Twesigye also performed excellently, scoring one try and kicking five conversions.

Scrum-half Jade Morgan also grabbed a try after a great break by captain Shannon Snell, while debutant Naomi Stirling scored for Lincoln in her first ever game of rugby.

Sleaford battled hard throughout the match and their only try was scored by Megan Jones, which Amiee Jepson converted.

Nikki Kemp and Amy Woodford made their farewell appearances for Sleaford Ladies.

Other Results

It was a difficult afternoon for Scunthorpe in the Midlands Premier as they suffered a 62-10 defeat at Bridgnorth.

Scunthorpe’s tries were scored by Ethan Taylor and Jack Brunt.

In Midlands Two East (North), a late penalty by the opposition saw Market Rasen & Louth go down to a dramatic 6-5 home defeat against Ashby.

Until the late penalty the hosts had led the match due to a try from Will Pridgeon.

In Midlands Two East (South), two tries from Toby Anderson helped Stamford to a 33-18 home win against Leicestershire side Vipers RFC.

Austin Baker, George Nairn and Iain Downer also scored tries for the hosts, with the latter adding four conversions.

In Midlands Three East (North), Jack Wright crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Boston claimed a 61-15 home victory against Sileby Town.

Rowan Mason grabbed two of Boston’s tries, while Sam Gray, James Smith, Jaron Cowern and Olly Hausermann each scored one.

Hausermann also added seven conversions and Bernie Manning kicked one.

Tries from Evan Picking and Lewis Newsum helped Grimsby to a narrow 18-17 home win against Belper.

Jess Matthews kicked two penalties and one conversion.

Kesteven were also victorious in the same division as they recorded a 49-12 home win against Bakewell Mannerians.

In Midlands Three East (South), Bourne are just one point behind league leaders Stockwood Park after a 22-3 win at Rushden & Higham.

Rushden had been unbeaten at home in the league this season, but two tries from Sam Thornburn, and one each for Jack Berry and Sam Evison, ensured victory for the Lincolnshire side. Evison also kicked one conversion.

Spalding were narrowly defeated 46-38 in a high-scoring match at home against Stewarts & Lloyds.

In Midlands Four East (North), Leon Stobart and Gaz Ambler scored tries as Sleaford recorded an impressive 18-0 home victory against Cleethorpes.

Sleaford captain Dan Mackie kicked two penalties and one conversion to complete the victory for the hosts.

Sleaford’s 2nd XV were also in action and beat their Cleethorpes counterparts 42-10.

North Hykeham’s trip to Ollerton was abandoned after 25 minutes due to a neck injury to Steve Fortune, at which point the Lincolnshire side were trailing 15-0. The match will now be re-arranged for a later date.

In Midlands Four East (South), Will Farthing scored two tries as Stamford College Old Boys claimed a 35-14 home win against Thorney.

Lewis Manning, Tom Birks and Haydn Johns also scored tries for the hosts, will the latter kicking five conversions.

Women’s Rugby

In the Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Kesteven Ladies battled hard throughout and played with excellent spirit in a 54-0 defeat against title-chasing Peterborough Ladies.

The match between Boston Ladies and Deeping Devils Ladies was postponed and will be re-arranged for a later date.

In the Women’s NC 2 North (East), captain Becky Clark scored a crucial try as Scunthorpe Ladies recorded a narrow 8-7 win away against York RI Ladies.

Continued pressure by Scunthorpe saw them awarded a penalty for offside, which Cassie Milestone successfully converted to ensure victory for the North Lincolnshire side.