Unexplained death in Boston
We are on scene at a property in Fydell Street, Boston following the unexplained death of a 32-year-old man.
Police were called to the address at 11.09pm last night (Tuesday 21st December).
We have arrested four people in connection with this incident and they remain in police custody helping us with our enquiries.
There will be a large police presence in the area over the course of today while we carry out initial investigations.
Incident 435 of 21st December relates.
