Wanted: 40-year-old Ian Jubb
Can you help police find him?
We are appealing for help locating 40-year-old Ian Jubb, who is wanted in connection with an ABH which took place on 8th December.
He may be staying somewhere in the Nottinghamshire or London areas.
If you know where he is, please contact us. There are a number of ways to get in touch:
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 21000704211.
- By clicking on the email link [email protected]and putting crime reference number 21000704211 in the subject box.
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org