Wanted – Joshua Cutter (1)
He is wanted in connection with a robbery
We are appealing for help in locating Joshua Cutter, 27 years.
He is wanted in connection with an investigation into a robbery at Market Rasen in the early hours on Monday 27 December.
If you have seen him, or have knowledge of his whereabouts, you can call us or call Crimestoppers anonymously.
We earlier appealed for information regarding a second man who was wanted. He has now been arrested.
These are the ways to get in touch:
• By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 5 of 27 December in the subject box.
• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 5 of 27 December
• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Reference: Incident 5 of 27 December