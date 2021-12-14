Woman and children injured in Scunthorpe ‘hit and run’

A woman and her two children suffered minor injuries after being hit by a motorbike in an alleged hit and run in Scunthorpe.

Humberside Police officers attended the incident, which happened on Ashby High Street in Scunthorpe at 3.20pm on Monday, December 13.

The driver of the motorbike is reported to have failed to stop at the scene.

The woman and two children were taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries, which were thankfully minor, police said.

Officers are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage covering the area of the crash, should contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 300 of December 13.