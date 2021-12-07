Woman guilty of fatally poisoning neighbour’s dog avoids jail

A woman from Scunthorpe has been given a suspended prison sentence after throwing meat laced with poison over her fence, which resulted in the death of a beloved family dog.

Susan Foster, 60, then of Hazel Avenue Scunthorpe, appeared before Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 24 for sentencing, following a trial earlier that month.

During the trial, she was found guilty of an act of poisoning meat and throwing it into her neighbour’s garden, which led to a German Shepherd called Roxy consuming it and tragically dying.

She was also found guilty of causing a drug or substance to be taken, knowing it to be poisonous. Foster was handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and orders to carry out 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

The 60-year-old was also disqualified from keeping all animals for 12 months, and ordered to pay £2,040 in court costs, £627 compensation to Roxy’s owners and a £120 victim surcharge.

The incident took place in June 2020 and only came to light once Roxy fell ill and became lethargic, as she was seen vomiting and not eating food properly.

After taking her to a vet, Roxy was given intravenous fluid therapy and antibiotics, but her condition continued to worsen and a prognosis was considered to be very poor, causing Roxy to be put to sleep on humane grounds.

Meat samples from the item consumed by Roxy were preserved and analysed, and it was found that the presence of antifreeze and rodenticide was inside.

Inspector Bradshaw at the RSPCA was given footage which showed items coming over the fence into Roxy’s owner’s property, and it was also discovered that the defendant interfered with her neighbour’s security camera.

RSPCA Bradshaw, said: “This was an incredibly sad case – Roxy was a beloved pet – and her owners were heartbroken by their loss.

“This act caused Roxy an immense amount of pain and suffering, and deteriorating clinical signs meant this poor dog ended up losing her life as a result.”